Lithuanian fund INVL invests EUR 120 mln into two PV parks in Romania

Lithuanian fund INVL invests EUR 120 mln into two PV parks in Romania. INVL Renewable Energy Fund I announced on June 6 that it was starting operations in Romania and intended to invest approximately EUR 120 mln to develop the photovoltaic parks projects it bought. INVL Renewable Energy Fund I is managed by INVL Asset Management, the largest asset management (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]