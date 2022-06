Bog’Art 2021 Turnover Down 4% to RON576M YOY

Bog’Art 2021 Turnover Down 4% to RON576M YOY. Construction company Bog’Art, owned by Raul Doicescu, continued the downward turnover trend that started three years ago and in 2021 posted RON576.2 million turnover, down 4% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]