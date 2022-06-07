Romania’s 2021 Wine Exports Reach 17,4 Million Hectoliters, Just 4% of Total Production

Romania’s 2021 Wine Exports Reach 17,4 Million Hectoliters, Just 4% of Total Production. Romania last year exported 17.4 million liters of wine as total production stood at 4.5 million hectoliters (450 million liters). This means exports weighed below 4% of total wine production, in line with ZF calculations based on data provided by the Association of Wine Producers and Exporters (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]