Softbinator Technologies Takes Over Espresoh Tech of Timisoara for $600,000

Softbinator Technologies, a Romanian software company founded by Daniel Ilinca, is taking over Timisoara-based Espresoh Tech in a bid to expand its client portfolio, particularly on the US market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]