Romania among EU countries that should revise the minimum pay levelEuropean Union Member States' negotiators reached an agreement on June 7 with the European Parliament on common rules for guaranteeing a minimum wage "to ensure a decent standard of living", AFP announced, adding that the amount would not necessarily be the same in all countries. The text (...)
Most Romanians adapt consumption to high-inflation expectationsA recent study by Ipsos for ING Bank shows that 8 out of 10 Romanians believe that prices will increase by an average of 25% in the next period. The study identified consumption patterns generated by the high inflation expectations. 80% of those surveyed looked after discounts and promotions (...)
World Bank expects Romania's economy to grow by 2.9% this yearThe Romanian economy is expected to grow by 2.9% this year, the World Bank said in the Global Economic Prospects (GEP) on June 7. It is a cautious forecast made in a very volatile context, when the energy prices and security, as well as the food security and the rampant inflation, are more (...)