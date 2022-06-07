Alira Grand Vins launches the Aliman winery, an investment of more than 5 million euros
Jun 7, 2022
The Romanian company Alira Grand Vins announces the opening of the Aliman winery in Constanța county, an investment of more than 5 million euros, equipped with a state-of-the-art processing line and renewable energy sources. The Aliman winery is a project started in July 2019 and completed this (...)
