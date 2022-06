NATO secretary general to attend Bucharest 9 Summit 2022

NATO secretary general to attend Bucharest 9 Summit 2022. NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg will be in Romania's capital on June 10 to take part in the Bucharest-9 Summit 2022, hosted by the president of Romania Klaus Iohannis and the president of Poland Andrzej Duda. Stoltenberg will hold bilateral talks with the president of Romania, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]