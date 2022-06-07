Bucharest’s District 6 tops ranking of local administration transparency in Romania

Bucharest’s District 6 tops ranking of local administration transparency in Romania. Bucharest’s District 6 City Hall, led by Liberal mayor Ciprian Ciucu, was deemed the most transparent in a ranking that measured the public finances of 109 cities and towns in Romania. Put together by the civic engagement and political education NGO Funky Citizens, the ranking took into account (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]