Car Parts Wholesaler Unix Auto Ends 2021 with EUR65M Revenue

Car Parts Wholesaler Unix Auto Ends 2021 with EUR65M Revenue. Cluj-Napoca based car parts wholesaler Unix Auto, held by businessman Zombori Antal, posted RON322.6 million (EUR65.6 million) revenue in 2021, about 3% lower than in 2020, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]