SIF Muntenia To Sell 99.76% Stake In Muntenia Medical Competences Hospital To Centrul Medical Unirea. Romanian regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) on Tuesday informed investors that on June 6, 2022 it concluded a sale-purchase contract with Centrul Medical Unirea regarding the transfer of a total 1,882,496 shares held by SIF Muntenia at Muntenia Medical (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]