First EUR 2.4 bln of Romania's Resilience money will go to public buildings' energy efficiency
Jun 8, 2022
First EUR 2.4 bln of Romania's Resilience money will go to public buildings' energy efficiency.
Romania's Government signed on June 7 the first seven of the contracts that it will seal with 1,437 city halls for the thermal insulation of public buildings under the Resilience Facility. Overall, the local administration will be made available EUR 2.4 bln for projects aimed at the thermal (...)
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Romanian retailer Vagabond Studio trading under the name "Made by Society" announces its first store abroad, in London, assisted by CBRE Romania and CBRE UK
CBRE Romania, the global leader of the real estate consultancy market, has secured for the Romanian retailer Vagabond Studio its first location abroad, in one of the largest shopping centers of London, under the brand “Made by Society”. Vagabond Studio is the first Romanian retailer who enters (...)
The largest companies listed on BVB join ARIR Forum on June 17th
ARIR, the only association specialized in Investor Relations from Romania, a community of companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announces the organization of the fourth edition of ARIR’s Annual Forum, on June 17th, with high-level presence. The central theme of the event is (...)
Coface Romania celebrates 15 years of activity on the commercial credit insurance segment
Over the past years, the average payment term and commercial credit have doubled Coface, a top provider of integrated credit risk management services, marks 15 years since the launch of the commercial credit insurance division on the Romanian market. In this context, the company launches (...)
One United Properties shares will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit EMEA Emerging index as of June 20th
The shares of One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate, will be included, as of June 20th, 2022, in a new FTSE Russell index: the FTSE EPRA Nareit EMEA Emerging index. FTSE Russell made the announcement (...)
Solina Romania Aims for RON175.7M Turnover in 2022, Up 19% YOY
Solina Romania, one of Romania’s biggest producers of food ingredients and spices, for 2022 budgeted turnover worth RON175.7 million (around EUR35 million), up around 19% from the 2021 level, in line with ZF calculations based on company (...)
HTEC Group enters Romania, plans to hire up to 1,000
U.S.-based technology services, consulting and software company HTEC Group, founded in Serbia, announced it was entering the local market, where it plans to create up to 1,000 jobs in four major cities, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara and Iași. The Silicon Valley-based company plans to (...)
Bombardier Service Center of Romania Nears EUR20M in 2021
Bombardier Transportation Shared Services Romania, the local subsidiary of Canada’s Bombardier, taken over last year by France’s Alstom, for 2021 reported turnover of RON96.2 million (EUR19.6 million), up 12.3% from 2020, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...)
