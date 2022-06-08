First EUR 2.4 bln of Romania's Resilience money will go to public buildings' energy efficiency

First EUR 2.4 bln of Romania's Resilience money will go to public buildings' energy efficiency. Romania's Government signed on June 7 the first seven of the contracts that it will seal with 1,437 city halls for the thermal insulation of public buildings under the Resilience Facility. Overall, the local administration will be made available EUR 2.4 bln for projects aimed at the thermal (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]