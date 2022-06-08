Most Romanians adapt consumption to high-inflation expectations

Most Romanians adapt consumption to high-inflation expectations. A recent study by Ipsos for ING Bank shows that 8 out of 10 Romanians believe that prices will increase by an average of 25% in the next period. The study identified consumption patterns generated by the high inflation expectations. 80% of those surveyed looked after discounts and promotions (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]