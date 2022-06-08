Growceanu business-angel platform seeks EUR 0.3 mln for expanding abroad

Growceanu business-angel platform seeks EUR 0.3 mln for expanding abroad. The Growceanu investment platform, which gives business angels the chance to select preferred projects, aims to attract EUR 300,000 in a round that takes place exclusively on its own platform, starting on June 9. The founders also support the round with an additional EUR 50,000. The funds (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]