Filip & Company assists BCR in the sale of the operational leasing to Arval România

Filip & Company assists BCR in the sale of the operational leasing to Arval România. Law firm Filip & Company assisted BCR in the transfer of part of BCR Fleet Management’s operational leasing business to the Arval group. The transaction, signed at the end of May, is still subject to a clearance from the competition authority. “We have witnessed an effervescent half-year in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]