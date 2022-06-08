Softbinator Technologies acquires [e-spres-oh] and consolidates its presence in the western part of Romania

Softbinator Technologies acquires [e-spres-oh] and consolidates its presence in the western part of Romania. Softbinator Technologies (BVB: CODE), a Romanian software development company specialized in the design, development, and launch of innovative products with local and international clients announces the start of the procedures for taking over [e-spres -oh], an IT company from Timisoara. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]