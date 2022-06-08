Growceanu aims to raise EUR 300,000 in an investment round that takes place exclusively on its own platform



Growceanu aims to raise EUR 300,000 in an investment round that takes place exclusively on its own platform.

Ciprian Man: “The round is supported by Growceanu’s current investors with over 50,000 EUR” The Growceanu business angel investment platform aims to attract EUR 300,000 in a round that takes place exclusively on the Growceanu platform, starting on June 9th. The round is also supported by the (...)