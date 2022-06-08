Iasi Municipality inaugurated a new intermodal center and first Bozankaya trams

Iasi Municipality inaugurated a new intermodal center and first Bozankaya trams. A double event took place on Monday, the 6th of June 2022, in the program to modernize public transport in Iasi, at the Intermodal Center, on Virgil Săhleanu Boulevard. Both the inauguration and the maiden voyages of the first Bozankaya trams purchased by the Iasi City Hall, using European (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]