“Sun Trains” take tourists to the Romanian seaside, Danube Delta this summer

“Sun Trains” take tourists to the Romanian seaside, Danube Delta this summer. Romanian state-owned rail operator CFR Calatori said it would launch its Sun Trains (Trenurile Soarelui) summer program this weekend. Until mid-September, 40 trains will provide daily direct connections between major cities across the country and resorts on the Black Sea coast and the Danube (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]