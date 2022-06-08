A Thanatic Obsession and Its Dark Anacreontic Expression

A Thanatic Obsession and Its Dark Anacreontic Expression. By Daniel Deleanu Mircea Cărtărescu’s Nu striga niciodată ajutor (Never Cry Out for Help, Bucharest: Humanitas Press, 2020) seems to be the poet’s strangest book so far because it ostensibly tangles the reader, right from the start, in a mesh of desperation counterpointed by an acousmatic falsetto (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]