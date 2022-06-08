President Iohannis signs decree on appointing Romania’s Ambassadors in Kyiv and Chisinau

President Iohannis signs decree on appointing Romania’s Ambassadors in Kyiv and Chisinau. On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the accreditation of Alexandru-Victor Micula as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Ukraine, residing in Kyiv. Cristian-Leon Turcanu was also accredited by presidential decree as Ambassador Extraordinary and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]