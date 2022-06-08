Wild Carpathia producer Charlie Ottley has stolen drone returned

Wild Carpathia producer Charlie Ottley has stolen drone returned. Timisoara City police have identified the man who found the filming drone stolen on Sunday evening from British journalist and producer Charlie Ottley by three minors who had snatched the filmmaker’s backpack with the device and other video shooting equipment in the central Civic Park. According (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]