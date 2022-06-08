Romanian retailer Vagabond Studio expands abroad with a store in London

Romanian retailer Vagabond Studio expands abroad with a store in London. Romanian retailer Vagabond Studio decided to take its “Made by Society” clothing brand abroad. Following an investment of around EUR 800,000, the company opened a store in Westfield Stratford City in London last month. CBRE Romania, a leader in the real estate consultancy market, has secured (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]