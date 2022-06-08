Man fined EUR 2,500 for abandoning dog on side of the road close to Bucharest

Man fined EUR 2,500 for abandoning dog on side of the road close to Bucharest. A man from Ilfov, the county that surrounds Bucharest, received a fine of RON 12,000 (almost EUR 2,500) after abandoning a dog on the side of a road last week. According to Euronews Romania, this is the maximum fine given in such cases in Romania. A woman spotted the man abandoning his dog (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]