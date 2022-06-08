Moldovan DefMin Nosatii in Bucharest: Romanian colleagues’ expertise could be useful in process of transforming national army



Moldovan DefMin Nosatii in Bucharest: Romanian colleagues’ expertise could be useful in process of transforming national army.

Romania’s expertise could be useful in the process of transforming the Moldovan army into a modern, mobile and well-equipped institution, Defence Minister Anatolie Nosatii said in a joint conference with his Romanian counterpart Vasile Dincu on Wednesday. “We discussed the ways in which Romania (...)