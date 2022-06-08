Banca Transilvania to Pay RON800M Dividends on June 16

Banca Transilvania to Pay RON800M Dividends on June 16. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, has notified its shareholders that June 16 is the pay date for the dividends decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders at the end of April, the lender said in a report to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]