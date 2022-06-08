Life Insurer Aegon Romania Ends 2021 With RON153M Gross Written Premiums

Life Insurer Aegon Romania Ends 2021 With RON153M Gross Written Premiums. Life insurance company Aegon Romania, part of international financial group Aegon, ended 2021 with gross written premiums of RON153.4 milion, an increase of 14.09% on 2020 and a 4.73% market share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]