One United Properties Set to Be Included in New FTSE Russell Index As Of June 20



One United Properties Set to Be Included in New FTSE Russell Index As Of June 20.

Shares of One United Properties, a real estate developer of residential, office and mixed-use projects in Romania, will be included, starting June 20, in a new FTSE Russell index: the FTSE EPRA Nareit EMEA Emerging one.