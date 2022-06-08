ING Hubs Romania Bets on Over EUR100M Turnover in 2022

ING Tech Romania, the software development hub of financial-banking group ING, which has recently changed its name to ING Hubs Romania, has budgeted turnover growth of around 20-30% for 2022, to over EUR100 million.