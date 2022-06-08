Mega Image Set to Open 75 New Units, Retrofit Another 57 In 2022

Mega Image Set to Open 75 New Units, Retrofit Another 57 In 2022. Dutch-Belgian retailer Mega Image, which owns over 920 supermarkets and proximity stores in Romania, will expand further domestically, adding 75 new stores, with another 57 units set to be refurbished. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]