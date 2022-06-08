Hungary’s MOL Hits RON1.6B Turnover and Over EUR71M Profit in Romania in 2021

MOL Romania Petroleum Products, the local subsidiary of Hungary's MOL, for 2021 reported turnover of above RON7.9 billion (EUR1.6 billion), up 42.6% from 2020, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.