Kandia Dulce Targets 21% Turnover Growth in 2022 To RON194M YOY

Kandia Dulce Targets 21% Turnover Growth in 2022 To RON194M YOY. Kandia Dulce, Romania’s biggest chocolate producer, aims for 21% higher turnover in 2022 against 2021, to RON194 million, betting on the most important brands in its portfolio. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]