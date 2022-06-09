RE/MAX Romania enters into a partnership with Tradesilvania to make real estate trading with cryptocurrencies possible

RE/MAX Romania enters into a partnership with Tradesilvania to make real estate trading with cryptocurrencies possible. RE/MAX Romania, which is a part of the real estate world leader and the number 1 franchise in this segment globally, announces its entering into a partnership with Tradesilvania, a digital investment platform specialized in cryptocurrency trading, which is meant to offer customers the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]