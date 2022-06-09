SVN Romania Report: Bucharest has some of the most affordable housing in EU



Bucharest – Ilfov region occupies the 10th position among the 27 EU capital cities in terms of gross domestic product per capita Of the top ten EU capital cities by gross domestic product per capita, Bucharest ranks fourth in terms of most affordable housing according to a SVN Romania report... (...)