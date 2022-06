Solina Romania Aims for RON175.7M Turnover in 2022, Up 19% YOY

Solina Romania Aims for RON175.7M Turnover in 2022, Up 19% YOY. Solina Romania, one of Romania’s biggest producers of food ingredients and spices, for 2022 budgeted turnover worth RON175.7 million (around EUR35 million), up around 19% from the 2021 level, in line with ZF calculations based on company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]