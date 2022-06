Bombardier Service Center of Romania Nears EUR20M in 2021

Bombardier Service Center of Romania Nears EUR20M in 2021. Bombardier Transportation Shared Services Romania, the local subsidiary of Canada’s Bombardier, taken over last year by France’s Alstom, for 2021 reported turnover of RON96.2 million (EUR19.6 million), up 12.3% from 2020, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]