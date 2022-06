Marian Andreev Hits First RON1B with Vegetal Oil Producer Prutul

Marian Andreev, 58, a highly discreet businessman of Galati, reached the first RON1 billion in 2021 with Prutul business, after a 60% increase against 2020.