French President Macron to visit Romania on June 15The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will pay a visit to Romania on June 15, according to sources familiar with the plans consulted by Europa FM. President Macron will reportedly go to the military base from Mihail Kogălniceanu, in the eastern part of Romania, where he will meet with some (...)
Romania borrows EUR 458 mln for "green and inclusive" growthThe Government of Romania approved on June 9, under a memorandum, the negotiation of the loan agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) for a development policy program (DPL1) for green and inclusive growth with a EUR 467.5 mln loan attached. The money will (...)
Romanian PM Ciuca talks EUR 1 bln car battery factory with VartaRomanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca met with executive representatives of Varta in the context of the German company exploring options for the location of a car battery plant estimated to involve EUR 1 billion of investments. PM Ciuca “underlined the importance given by the Government to (...)
Hidroelectrica plans 300MW PV park and H2 plant in central RomaniaHidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, is seeking a consultant for a feasibility study on a 300 MW photovoltaic park and a hydrogen plant and working together on the site of the hydroelectric reservoir of an unfinished hydropower plant in the central part of the country at (...)
Romania's trade gap in 12 months to April widens by 38% YoY to 10.7% of GDPRomania’s trade deficit in the 12 mont-period to April soared by 38% compared to the previous 12 months to reach EUR 26.6 bln, or 10.7% of the GDP, up from 8.8% of GDP in April 2021. Detailed data for the first four months of the year show that the rising price of commodities is pushing up both (...)