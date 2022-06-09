Interbrands 2021 Turnover Soars 170% to RON3.7B

Interbrands 2021 Turnover Soars 170% to RON3.7B. Consumer goods distribution company Interbrands, entirely taken over last year by Croatia’s Orbico, last year saw its turnover surge by 170%, to RON3.7 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]