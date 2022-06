The largest companies listed on BVB join ARIR Forum on June 17th

The largest companies listed on BVB join ARIR Forum on June 17th. ARIR, the only association specialized in Investor Relations from Romania, a community of companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announces the organization of the fourth edition of ARIR’s Annual Forum, on June 17th, with high-level presence. The central theme of the event is (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]