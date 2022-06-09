Raf Reyes, a 23-year-old French artist with Romanian origins, exhibits his multidisciplinary creations at Ghica Victoria Palace

Raf Reyes, a 23-year-old French artist with Romanian origins, exhibits his multidisciplinary creations at Ghica Victoria Palace. Visitors can see works of art on the border between pop art, surrealism and baroque between June 9-17th Raf Reyes, a 23-year-old French multidisciplinary artist and designer, exhibits his works on the border between pop art, surreal and baroque on June 9-17th at the Ghica Victoria Palace in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]