PM meets representatives of German company Varta, underscores how important investments are for Gov’t

PM meets representatives of German company Varta, underscores how important investments are for Gov’t. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday met, at the Victoria Palace, with the executive representatives of the German company Varta, on which occasion he underscored the importance given by the Government to investments, especially in the state-of-the-art technology area. According to a press (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]