Baccalaureate attendance in Romania drops to new low. A quarter of the class of 2022 won't take the final exam



Baccalaureate attendance in Romania drops to new low. A quarter of the class of 2022 won't take the final exam.

Little over 126,000 Romanian 12th-grade students signed up to take the final Baccalaureate exams in the June-July summer session, the lowest level in over 30 years, according to the Ministry of Education. Romania has seen a significant drop in the number of students due to negative demographic (...)