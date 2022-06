SVN Romania: Housing Prices In Bucharest Among Most Affordable In The EU

SVN Romania: Housing Prices In Bucharest Among Most Affordable In The EU. Housing prices in Romania’s capital city Bucharest are among the most affordable in the European Union (EU), in line with a report released by real estate consultant SVN Romania based on Eurostat official statistics and data on national average wages and residential prices across EU capital (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]