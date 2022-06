Grup Serban Holding Ends 2021 With RON530M Consolidated Revenue, Up 50% YoY

Grup Serban Holding (GSH.RO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several fields in agriculture, on Thursday said it registered consolidated revenue of RON530.2 million in 2021, up 50% on the year, and a net profit of RON25.8 million, up 7% on the