Julius Meinl Romania Appoints Two Romanians among Its Top Local Executives

Julius Meinl Romania Appoints Two Romanians among Its Top Local Executives. Julius Meinl Romania, a company held by Austrian group by the same name, one of the largest actors on the premium coffee market, appointed Sorin Brinzan chief executive officer and Dinu Graur chief financial officer as of April to innovate processes from the inside, it said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]