Antitrust Body Clears Acquisition Of Gifarm Drugstore By Evofarm Pharmacy Chain

Antitrust Body Clears Acquisition Of Gifarm Drugstore By Evofarm Pharmacy Chain. Romania’s Competition Council has approved a transaction whereby Marcos Provit, part of Evofarm group, acquired the Gifarm pharmacy in Tecuci at end-March 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]