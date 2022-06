Builder P.A.B. Ends 2021 with 19% Decline in Revenue to RON195.5M

Builder P.A.B. Ends 2021 with 19% Decline in Revenue to RON195.5M. Construction company P.A.B. Romania, controlled by entrepreneur Ion Sandu in Arad, posted RON195.5 million (EUR39.7 million) revenue in 2021, down 19.7% compared with the RON243.6 million (EUR50.4 million) of the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]