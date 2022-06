Theta Furniture&More Invests Nearly EUR4M In 5,000-Sqm Factory; Set To Hire 12 People In 2022

Theta Furniture&More, one of the largest players in the interior design and custom furniture market in Romania, has invested EUR4 million in an own factory located in the Paulesti commune (Prahova County). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]