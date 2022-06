Tire Maker Michelin Doubles Profit to RON29M in 2021

Tire Maker Michelin Doubles Profit to RON29M in 2021. Michelin Romania, part of the French Michelin Group, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, posted more than RON4.21 billion (EUR856.3 million) revenue in 2021, up 32.4% from the previous year’s RON3.18 billion (EUR658 million), according to data from the Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]