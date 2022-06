BCR’s RON702M Worth Of Green Bonds Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On June 9

BCR’s RON702M Worth Of Green Bonds Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On June 9. The green bonds of Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), the second largest lender in Romania by assets, started trading on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday (June 9), under the ticker symbol BCR27A. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]